Syrian immigrant mayor’s NJ town won’t be sanctuary city

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — A Syrian immigrant mayor says his New Jersey town will not be a sanctuary city for immigrants illegally living in the United States.

Montvale Mayor Michael Ghassali posted on Facebook that a mayor should not advocate defying federal laws and he will not sign any executive orders asking the town’s employees to do so.

The Republican who ran for mayor as an independent tells The Record (http://bit.ly/2lyTsJi ) he hopes his position is not misconstrued as being against diversity.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that any immigrant in the country illegally who is charged with or convicted of any offense, or even suspected of a crime, will now be an immigration enforcement priority.

Ghassali became a citizen in 1987 and is married to an Iraqi immigrant.