Syrian activists say Daraa truce extended

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists say a 48-hour truce in the southern city of Daraa has been extended.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it was extended 24 hours. Daraa-based Ahmad al-Masalmeh confirmed the truce was extended Monday but did not know for how long.

The truce that went into effect Saturday came after some of the worst fighting in months between rebels and pro-government forces.

Activists say a “de-escalation agreement” brokered by Iran, Russia and Turkey in May has brought little relief. The agreement covers four zones in Syria where the rebels are fighting pro-government forces.

The Syrian government said the truce was part of national reconciliation efforts.