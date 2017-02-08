Student at Reed College dies of apartment fire injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at Reed College in Portland has died from injuries she suffered in an apartment fire early Sunday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mara Gibbs died Tuesday at a Portland hospital.

Gibbs managed to call 911 before she was overwhelmed by the blaze in her apartment. Firefighters found her inside, pulled her into a hallway and resuscitated her.

Two other women in the apartment leaped out a second-story window.

Portland Fire and Rescue officials say one of the women, who they didn’t name, broke her back in the fall. The other, Miranda McGough, was treated and released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Gibbs, who grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had been accepted to the Reed Software Design Studio internship program.