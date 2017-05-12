Streetwork on East Second Street, downtown Third Street

EAST SECOND STREET

Beginning Saturday, May 13th and continuing on Monday, May 15th, The Dalles Public Works Department will be closing one lane of East 2nd Street to install a sanitary sewer main line east of the Boat Basin Overpass. Hours of work will occur between 6:00am and 8:00pm in order to complete the project in 2 days. .

The City will have flaggers in place to guide drivers around the work area, but delays are expected. To avoid the congestion it is suggested using the detour route of Brewery Grade, up to 10th Street, east to Old Dufur Road and down Fremont Street to Hwy 197.

Please proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your patience during this work.

If you have questions please contact Steve Byers at (541)993-0213 or the Public Works Department at (541)296-5401 x 2001.

THIRD STREET

Beginning May 15th and continuing through May 18th, 2017, The Dalles Public Works Department will be filling tire ruts in drive lanes on 3rd Street and then applying an asphalt overlay in the Downtown Area between Lincoln and Taylor Streets. Hours of work are expected to be 6:30AM through 7:00PM each day.

For this work, sections of 3rd will be closed two blocks at a time with work progressing eastward, two blocks per day. Public Works will post road closures and detours around each section as the job progresses towards Taylor Street. Project is expected to be done in four days.

Additional shorter closures may follow to adjust utilities to the new asphalt grade.

Please proceed with caution in this area during these construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your patience during this work.

If you have questions please contact Bill Barrier at (541)980-8919 or the Public Works Department at (541)296-5401 x 2001.