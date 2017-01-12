St. Helens man faces 20 counts of child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Columbia County authorities have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing a child over the course of more than ten years.

KPTV-TV reports that the suspect from St. Helens was taken into custody Tuesday. He faces several charges, including rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sodomy.

The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old girl told investigators in 2016 that the suspect had sexually abused her from the time she was 5 years old.

The suspect remains held on nearly $1.5 million bail.