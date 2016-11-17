Springfield wood products manufacturer sells timberlands

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Wood products manufacturer Rosboro in Springfield has sold its timber holdings and may be selling the rest of the firm by the end of the year.

The Register-Guard reports that Rosboro announced Tuesday that it sold about 95,000 acres of timberlands in Western Oregon to an entity managed by Campbell Global LLC, based in Portland.

Rosboro also announced that it expects to sell its factories, including its Springfield mills, but did not give details about that sale. Rosboro said that it has seven manufacturing plants but did not provide details. The total may include facilities that are next to each other.

Rosboro manufactures a variety of wood products, including studs for home building, veneer for plywood and engineered wood products.