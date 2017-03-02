Spicer says Sessions was ‘100 percent straight’

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokesman Sean Spicer is defending Attorney General Jeff Sessions — saying that Sessions was “100 percent straight” about his contacts with Russia during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Top Democrats are demanding that Sessions resign after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the campaign.

Sessions’ conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Spicer tells Fox News that “there’s nothing” for Sessions “to recuse himself” from.

Spicer says people are “choosing to play partisan politics” and “should be ashamed of themselves.”