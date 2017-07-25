Speaker Ryan defends Trump’s prerogative

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump gets to decide his personnel. Ryan’s comment came amid reports that the president has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that it’s the prerogative of the president to decide who works for him and if the president has concerns he would talk to the individual.

Other Republicans, most notably Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, offered a strong defense of Sessions, saying Trump shouldn’t base prosecutorial decisions on politics. Trump launched a fresh Twitter tirade Tuesday morning against Sessions, who was the first senator to endorse his candidacy.

Ryan repeatedly said it is up to the president on personnel decisions.