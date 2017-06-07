Spanish banker’s family IDs him as London victim

LONDON (AP) — The siblings of a 39-year-old banker say their brother was one of the eight people killed in the London attacks.

Ignacio Echeverria was last seen lying on the ground near London Bridge after he confronted the assailants with a skateboard. His sister Isabel wrote on Facebook Wednesday: “My brother Ignacio tried to stop some terrorists and lost his life trying to save others.”

Echeverria’s elder brother Joaquin has told the AP that a diplomatic process had begun for relatives to see the victim’s body and to eventually take him back to Spain.

Echeverria was originally from Spain and worked in the British capital as a financial risks analyst for HSBC.

Earlier Wednesday, Spain had urged British authorities to speed up the identification of the dead and wounded in the London Bridge attacks to spare families more suffering. Spain’s government says it is “deeply saddened” after receiving confirmation by British authorities that Echeverria was among the victims.