Spain against EU sanctions on Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis is rejecting the idea of EU sanctions against Venezuela, saying they could hurt the population.

He said Tuesday that Spain instead favors individual measures such as travel restrictions against those responsible for the situation.

Dastis said there is “great concern over the arrests of Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma and opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.

Dastis ruled out recalling the Spanish ambassador, saying he was more effective in Venezuela helping Spaniards living there.

The U.S. government on Monday imposed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over Sunday’s disputed election of a pro-government assembly with almost unlimited political powers.