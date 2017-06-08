Sherman County Court Statement on weed control agreement

The following is courtesy of Sherry Kaseberg’s Sherman County eNews email newsletter:

David Stelzer and Nathan Stelzer,

I’m looking forward to signing a Weed Control Agreement today. When the Agreement is implemented, your neighbors should have the assurance they’ve demanded that noxious weed seeds in your fields will be destroyed before they contaminate nearby fields. If you are successful in finding organic methods that work, you should be able to maintain your organic certification.

Before we discuss the Agreement, I’d like to take a couple of minutes to express my feelings about the social media attack you and Azure Standard launched on this Court on May 11th.

First, you need to know that neither the over 59,000 emails nor the thousands of phone calls the Court received has done anything but strengthen our resolve to uphold our weed ordinance. None of the emails or calls that supported Azure Standard came from our constituents. I care about Sherman County residents, not residents of Virginia or California who showed in their emails and calls that they were badly misinformed about the situation. The only thing your attack accomplished was to annoy us and make communication more difficult.

Second, you launched your attack on May 11th before making any attempt to meet with the County Court. Neither of you is a Sherman County resident and maybe you don’t know how we resolve issues in Sherman County. I’d never seen either of you before you attended the County Court meeting on May 17th. I had to laugh when I cancelled my one-on-one meeting with David on May 24th and his Executive Assistant wrote back “David is deeply committed to working with his neighbors to resolve the weed issue and talking things over would be a good first step in establishing a good working relationship.” Yes, “talking things over would be a good first step in establishing a working relationship” if it had been done before you launched your attack. Your attack was launched by Azure Standard’s marketing director, David Cross, and after viewing his video and listening to the Lost Arts Radio Show you taped on May 18th, I concluded its real purpose was to increase Azure Standard’s sales by launching a new marketing campaign that portrays Azure Standard as a victim. David Cross deserves a bonus.

Third, the information posted on your website when you launched your attack was intentionally misleading. You know that the County has not changed the “interpretation of its statutory code from controlling noxious weeds to eradicating noxious weeds.” The word “eradicate” is not used in our ordinance or in any of the notices sent to you by our weed supervisor. Our ordinance requires you to control your noxious weeds and destroy their seeds before they can spread. We recognize “eradication” would be difficult using organic methods. We never threatened to spray your “whole farm.” We never mentioned glyphosate or Roundup. Our ordinance allows our weed supervisor to spray areas of your fields that are infested with noxious weeds only if you fail to act.

Fourth, I believe your customers and supporters would have responded to your attack very differently if you had described the situation accurately. Nathan’s statement should have been something like “Azure Farm has a severe infestation of noxious weeds that are difficult to control with organic methods. We are receiving complaints from our neighbors when the seeds from these noxious weeds blow into their fields. The County is now enforcing its weed ordinance that requires us to destroy noxious weed seeds before they can trespass into our neighbor’s fields. We are working to develop an organic weed control plan that will deal with this problem and allow us to continue to supply you with the very cleanest and healthiest food humanly possible.”

If you had accurately described the situation, I might have received more emails suggesting organic methods to control rush skeleton weed and Canadian thistle. We might have learned something useful. Since the majority of the emails I received accused me of being an agent of Monsanto, they were easy to ignore.

Tom McCoy

Sherman County Commissioner