Sheriff: Crash cleanup to take at least a week

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks says federal and local officials are still searching through the soybean fields in rural Mississippi after a military plane crashed, killing 16 people. He said Wednesday that debris from the KC-130 is scattered over 2 to 3 miles and that it likely will take between five and six days to clean up.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter that law enforcement authorities have received reports that items are being taken from the crash site. The governor asks people to stay away and turn debris over to authorities.

Bryant warned that anyone taking something could be prosecuted.

Banks said people have stopped picking up the debris after the governor’s warning.