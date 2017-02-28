Sessions: Law enforcement must ‘put bad men behind bars’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is creating a multi-agency task force to combat violent crime.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday in his first major policy speech.

He said the task force will include the heads of Justice Department agencies such as the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Sessions told a gathering of state attorneys general he’s concerned an uptick in violent crime in some large American cities was the “start of a dangerous new trend,” according to prepared remarks. He said law enforcement should “put bad men behind bars.”

He also signaled agreement with FBI Director James Comey that some police are pulling back on crime enforcement for fear of being captured on video.