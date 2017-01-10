Sessions is asked if he can enforce laws he opposed

WASHINGTON (AP) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says she wants to evaluate whether President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general can enforce laws that he voted against.

In her opening statement at the confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Feinstein said “there is so much fear in this country,” particularly among African Americans. She noted Sessions has in the past voted against hate-crimes legislation.

She said the role of attorney general is “an awesome responsibility” and said his job will be to enforce the laws, rather than to advocate his beliefs.

She noted that Trump said during the campaign that he would direct the attorney general to investigate his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

“That’s not what an attorney general does,” Feinstein said.