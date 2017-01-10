Sessions denies rasicm allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Jeff Sessions is strongly denying allegations of racial animosity that derailed his federal judicial nomination 30 years ago.

He calls the accusations “false” and part of an unfair caricature.

In 1986, he was accused of having called a black attorney “boy” and having made derogatory references to the NAACP and ACLU.

Sessions says he hopes that this week’s hearing on his attorney general nomination will show “that I conducted myself honorably and properly at the time.”

He says he’s the same person he was, but perhaps a little wiser.

Sessions says that if he is confirmed as attorney general, he would recuse himself from investigations of Hillary Clinton’s email server after making comments during the presidential election about the matter.