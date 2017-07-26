Senators criticize FBI, Justice in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Justice Department official is explaining why criminal prosecutions are rare for people who fail to register as foreign agents.

Adam Hickey is a deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s national security division.

He says the law contains multiple exemptions for registration and there’s a burden on prosecutors to prove that the failure to register with the Justice Department was out of willfulness.

The law, known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, has received renewed attention as federal investigators probe potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, belatedly registered in June for political consulting work he did for a Ukrainian political party. He acknowledged that he coached party members on how to interact with U.S. government officials.