Senator says media leaks ‘feel political’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is suggesting that portions of a secret intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 election are being leaked to media organizations for political reasons.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says he couldn’t get any senior U.S. intelligence officials to attend a classified briefing his committee received Thursday on the administration’s response to the alleged Russian hacking. He says he’ll read a copy of the report next week along with other lawmakers.

“I can’t get an intelligence person but I can read one of your publications this morning who’s leaking out this information,” Corker says. “It does make it feel political.”

Corker says he believes the hacking report “is going to be very incriminating.”

He says, “I believe the Russians have done very nefarious things.”

Corker spoke at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.