Senate poised to confirm Trump’s pick to head Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary is headed toward confirmation by the Senate Monday despite complaints by Democrats that Steven Mnuchin ran a “foreclosure machine” when he headed OneWest Bank.

Votes on Trump’s Cabinet picks have exposed deep partisan divisions in the Republican-controlled Senate, with many of the nominees approved by mostly party-line votes.

The vote Monday evening on Mnuchin is expected to follow the same pattern. Finance Committee Republicans unanimously voted in favor of Mnuchin after committee Democrats boycotted the vote.

The Senate is also scheduled to vote on the nomination of David Shulkin to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. His confirmation has gone much smoother than others. The Senate Veterans Affairs’ Committee voted unanimously to approve him.

Republicans said Mnuchin’s long tenure in finance is an ample prerequisite for the Treasury job. Mnuchin is a former top executive at Goldman Sachs.

“This Treasury nominee is smart, he’s capable, and he’s got impressive private-sector experience,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “We need him confirmed as soon as possible so he can begin to tackle these challenges and reverse the last eight years of economic heartache.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Mnuchin’s bank was a “foreclosure machine” whose business practices were “sleazy and out of line.”

“Mr. Mnuchin is the ultimate Wall Street insider. From the moment he graduated from college until today, he has worked at a big bank or a hedge fund,” Warren said. “If Wall Street threatens to blow up the economy again, does anyone seriously expect Mr. Mnuchin to get tough with his old buddies and tell them to knock it off?”