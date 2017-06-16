Senate panel to probe hacking allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Intelligence Committee is holding a public hearing next week to gather more information on Russia’s interference in last year’s elections.

Wednesday’s session will focus on Russia’s efforts to hack into state election systems, potential threats in upcoming election cycles, and whether states are well positioned to respond to those threats.

The panel is conducting both open hearings and closed sessions as it investigates Russian efforts to influence last year’s campaign. The intelligence committee is the lead congressional panel on the Russia hacking scandal, including highly publicized hearings with fired FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Next week’s witnesses include officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, election officials, and an expert on election security.