Seattle meets Sherman County across the great divide

There was an interesting meeting of the minds over the weekend. A group of people from Seattle where 74 percent of the people voted for Hillary Clinton, chartered a bus to visit Sherman County Saturday where 74 percent of the people voted for Donald Trump. It could have been nasty and contentious. Instead it was respectful and thoughtful. The two groups met at the Agricultural Experiment Station in Moro and shared sandwiches and communicatiions. Sandy Macnab, retired extension agent, acted as facilitator. At the end, minds were probably not changed, but eyes might have been opened and understanding was definitely increased.

Here is a LINK to an excellent piece on the meeting, written by Knute Berger for the Crosscut website.