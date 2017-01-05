Schumer upbraids Trump for tweet insult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer — labeled “head clown” by Donald Trump — is responding by saying “this is not a time for calling names.”

Schumer was asked Thursday about Trump’s attacks, which come as the GOP begins its effort to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Schumer replied that “instead of calling names, the president-elect should roll up his sleeves and show us a replacement plan” for Obamacare that would cover the 20 million Americans who gained coverage under the law.

Schumer’s comments came after Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday that “Democrats, lead (sic) by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they…do the typical political thing and BLAME.”