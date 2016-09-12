Closures & Cancellations for Friday 12/09/16

This is the list as of 8:15 a.m. Friday for Friday 12/9.

Schools:

Closed:

• Columbia Gorge Community College Closed

• Dufur Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Hood River Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed

• Columbia Lutheran School in The Dalles – Closed

• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – Closed

• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed

• So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed

• St. Mary’s Academy. – Closed

• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Skamania Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed

• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed. Saturday Holiday Bazaar is still ON

• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Carson Site Closed; Petersburg Head Start Closed; Country Club Head Start Closed

• OCDC Head Start – The Dalles and Odell centers Closed

2 Hour Delay:

• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

• Glenwood Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No Preschool

• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No Zero Period

• Trout Lake Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late

Closures & Cancellations:

* The City of The Dalles closing all administrative offices Friday except for essential employees. Essential Public Works Employees will be on duty in shifts.

* Wasco County closing all administrative offices Friday except for essential employees

* The Dalles City Police front office closed today, but the patrol division is fully staffed

*The Dalles Public Library will be closed all day Friday, December 9th.

*The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Meals-on-Wheels will be closed Friday December 9th.

* Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation Office will be closed Friday December 9th.

* Riverside Gymnastics Sports & Arts in The Dalles Cancelled all classes Friday the 9th.

* There will be no Mt. Adams Transportation Hood River Run Route Trips on Friday due to weather conditions.

* DEQ office in The Dalles closed Friday

* 7th Judicial District: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler Co. Circuit Courts are closed