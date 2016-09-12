Closures & Cancellations for Friday 12/09/16

This is the list as of 8:15 a.m. Friday for Friday 12/9.
Schools:
Closed:
• Columbia Gorge Community College Closed
• Dufur Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Hood River Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Horizon Christian – Hood River – Closed
• Columbia Lutheran School in The Dalles – Closed
• Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Lyle Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Klickitat Sch. Dist. – Closed
• North Wasco Co. SD 21 – Closed
• So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed
• St. Mary’s Academy. – Closed
• White Salmon Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Skamania Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. – Closed
• Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed Mill A Sch. Dist. – Closed. Saturday Holiday Bazaar is still ON
• Mid-Columbia Children’s Council – Carson Site Closed; Petersburg Head Start Closed; Country Club Head Start Closed
• OCDC Head Start – The Dalles and Odell centers Closed
2 Hour Delay:
• Centerville Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
• Glenwood Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late, No Preschool
• Wishram Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late. No Zero Period
• Trout Lake Sch. Dist. – 2 Hours Late
Closures & Cancellations:
* The City of The Dalles closing all administrative offices Friday except for essential employees. Essential Public Works Employees will be on duty in shifts.
* Wasco County closing all administrative offices Friday except for essential employees
* The Dalles City Police front office closed today, but the patrol division is fully staffed
*The Dalles Public Library will be closed all day Friday, December 9th.
*The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Meals-on-Wheels will be closed Friday December 9th.
* Northern Wasco County Parks & Recreation Office will be closed Friday December 9th.
* Riverside Gymnastics Sports & Arts in The Dalles Cancelled all classes Friday the 9th.
* There will be no Mt. Adams Transportation Hood River Run Route Trips on Friday due to weather conditions.
* DEQ office in The Dalles closed Friday
* 7th Judicial District: Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler Co. Circuit Courts are closed
