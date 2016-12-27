Samples taken from tank that fueled Russia plane

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia’s top investigative agency says it has taken samples from a tank used to fuel the Russian military plane that crashed in the Black Sea.

The Investigative Committee said Tuesday that the fuel samples are now being analyzed. Investigators have been looking into the possibility that Sunday’s crash of the Tu-154 plane that fell into the Black Sea two minutes after taking off from Sochi was caused by bad fuel.

Investigators also are exploring possible pilot error, equipment failure or alien objects stuck in the engines as possible causes of the crash that killed all 92 people on board, including 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble.

The world famous military choir was heading to a New Year’s concert at a Russian military base in Syria.