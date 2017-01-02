Salem man drowns while hiding from police under Salem bridge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem Police say a 34-year-old man has drowned after he ran from police following a traffic stop and attempted to hide under a bridge in the water.

The police department says Christopher Free, of Salem, died early Sunday morning. Police say officers tried to negotiate with him for 20 minutes to get out of the water before he submerged. An officer jumped into the water and pulled him out. He died at a local hospital.

An officer spotted a speeding car at about 12:40 a.m. and attempted to stop the driver. As the officer approached the car on foot, the vehicle took off and later crashed. The driver fled on foot and was later found hiding under the High Street bridge.

An autopsy is planned for Monday.