Ryan sees Trump as ‘chairman,’ not details guy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says it doesn’t concern him that President Donald Trump doesn’t offer more detailed plans to fulfill his lofty campaign promises because “I see him as more of a chairman.”

Ryan made the remark in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday.

Ryan, who has a reputation for being a policy wonk, was asked whether Trump’s broad-brush campaign promises are frustrating. Trump, for example, campaigned on repealing “Obamacare” but hasn’t yet proposed a replacement, now saying “nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

Ryan said he’s not frustrated: “I see him as more of a chairman, as a president, much like many successful presidents have been, where he gets people around him who are detailed people who can execute those plans.”