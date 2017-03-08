Ryan defends health care bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is defending the House Republican health care plan in the face of growing opposition from conservatives and medical professionals.

Ryan told reporters on Wednesday that the choice is to stay with the Affordable Care Act or “do what we said we would do.”

Republicans have promised for seven years to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. Ryan says the bill is a conservative wish list, including eliminating funds for Planned Parenthood.

Ryan’s comments came as several conservative members have expressed opposition. On Wednesday, the American Medical Association announced its opposition to the bill.