Russia warns against tightening Korea sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Russia says it’s against further tightening sanctions on North Korea, warning that economic pressure on Pyongyang has reached its limit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Wednesday “we can’t support ideas by some of our partners to suffocate North Korea economically with all the negative and tragic humanitarian consequences for its citizens.”

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, added that the “potential for economic pressure has been practically exhausted” and emphasized the need to encourage political settlement.

He reaffirmed a call by China and Russia for the U.S. to suspend annual military exercises with South Korea in exchange for Pyongyang halting its missile and nuclear tests as a first step toward direct talks.