Rome Colosseum to go dark to mourn attack dead

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rome will turn off the lights on the Colosseum to mourn those killed in the Barcelona attack.

Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini says the lights on the ancient arena will go dark for a half hour Friday night.

The ministry says the gesture is a “sign of solidarity with the city of Barcelona and of mourning for the victims of the terror attack.”

On the broad boulevard outside the Colosseum are somber reminders of some of Italy’s anti-attack security strategy. Near each end of the road, which is closed to most vehicular traffic, heavy vehicles guarded by soldiers or other security forces are positioned in such a way that city buses must slow to slalom around the obstacles.