Robert Gleason – And Into The Fire

For most Americans, their greatest nightmare is of someone setting off a nuclear weapon in one of our major cities. Two possible scenarios that come to mind are setting off a nuke near Washington’s Capitol building during a State of the Union address, or melting down a nuclear power plant ― like Indian Point, a mere 35 miles from New York City ― creating such terror and chaos that 9/11 would pale in comparison. Critics agree that nationally recognized nuclear terrorism expert Robert Gleason’s latest book, And Into the Fire, describes these terrifying scenarios in more factual detail than any other book they have read.

Robert Gleason, bestselling author of End of Days and The Nuclear Terrorist: His Financial Backers and Political Patrons in the US and Abroad, has starred in and hosted a History Channel two-hour special on this very subject and the various scenarios that could take place. Please watch a seven-minute excerpt from the History Channel Special at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXrlcf_R1KY. He has been a featured guest discussing nuclear terrorism on national TV and radio shows such as Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, George Noory’s “Coast to Coast AM”, and NPR, along with many others, and spoken numerous times on this subject at Harvard.

Gleason’s latest book dramatizes in great detail how terrorists could steal bomb-grade highly enriched uranium from a country such as Pakistan and smuggle it into the US. Once in possession of the fissile nuclear bomb-fuel, cobbling together crude would be an amazingly simple procedure. As Luis Alvarez, the physicist who designed the Hiroshima bomb wrote, “a high school student could build the Hiroshima bomb if he had the bomb-fuel.” Gleason then shows how terrorists can use such crudely built but highly powerful Hiroshima-type bombs to incinerate any major US city.

Advance reviews on And Into the Fire all agree that it is not only a hair-raising thriller, it is arguably the most knowledgeable nuclear terrorism novel of our time. Byron Dorgan, former US Senator and New York Times bestselling author of Gridlock, has written: “Gleason writes with undeniable authority on the threat of nuclear terrorism… And Into the Fire, is an eye-opening, hair-raising, up-all-night thriller that should be required reading for all Members of Congress.”

Robert Gleason is a highly regarded expert on nuclear terrorism. He’s spoken on the topic at Harvard four times, and on Sean Hannity’s and Lou Dobbs’s TV shows, PBS, NPR, George Noory’s “Coast to Coast AM”, and many other radio & television programs. He also hosted and starred in a two-hour History Channel special largely devoted to the subject. He is the author of The Nuclear Terrorist: His Financial Backers and Political Patrons in the US and Abroad, as well as the critically acclaimed End of Days. Gleason lives in New York City, and you can learn more about him and his books a thttp://robertgleasonbooks.com/.

