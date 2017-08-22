Rescuers hunt 15-year-old girl, missing near Mt. St. Helens

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. – Rescue crews are searching near Mount St. Helens for a 15-year-old girl who separated from her family while on a hike. KATU reports the girl’s family called the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon when she went missing along Forest Service road 83 near the Lahar Viewpoint, on the southeast side of the mountain. Officials said they aren’t sure if the missing girl has supplies with her. Deputies are working with the Volcano Rescue Team to help search the area. They also have a helicopter and aircraft searching the area from the sky.