Report: Sheriff didn’t face hostile work environment

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A newly released report looking into a discrimination complaint filed by Jackson County Sheriff Corey Falls concludes that he was not subjected to a hostile work environment.

The Mail Tribune reports Jackson County released the February report after Falls held a news conference last week saying he was treated in a demeaning manner by county officials. Friday was Falls’ last day as sheriff. He resigned to take a job in Gresham.

In December 2015, Falls complained to Jackson County Human Resources that he was treated in an unprofessional, demeaning and discriminatory manner.

Independent investigators hired by the county wrote a preliminary report that found Falls has not been subject to a hostile work place. Falls withdrew his complaint letter, and the report was not released until recently.

Falls told KOBI-TV that the findings are one-sided, sheriff’s employees weren’t interviewed and the manner in which the report was released validates his concerns.