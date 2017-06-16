Report: Burned high-rise cladding was cheaper

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Guardian newspaper is reporting that cladding used on the high-rise structure that burned this week in west London was made of the cheaper, more flammable material of two types offered by the manufacturer.

The newspaper said Friday that Omnis Exteriors manufactured the aluminum composite material used in the cladding. It quoted director John Cowley as saying that Omnis had supplied Reynobond PE cladding.

This type of cladding is 2 pounds cheaper ($2.56) per square meter than the alternative Reynobond FR, which stands for “fire resistant”.

Cowley was quoted by the Guardian as saying: “We supplied components for a system created by the design and build team on that project.”

Attention has focused on a recent renovation project involving cladding installation as people search for answers on the fire that claimed at least 30 lives.