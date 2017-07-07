Real ID driver’s license bill passes Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has passed a bill to allow DMV offices to issue driver’s licenses and other forms of identification that comply with federal requirements so residents can use them at U.S. airports when traveling domestically.

Senate Bill 374 overwhelmingly passed the Oregon House on Thursday and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown.

Under the bill, residents may ask for licenses and IDs that comply with higher-security requirements of the federal Real ID Act, which was in response to the 9/11 attacks.

Real ID-compliant cards won’t be ready when TSA begins enforcing the law at airports in January, but the state is trying to get another federal extension so Oregon residents can keep using their existing IDs in the interim. Otherwise, they’ll need a passport or some other alternative.