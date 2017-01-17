Putin says US administration trying to undermine Trump

MOSCOW (AP) — There’s a sharp attack today from Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at the Obama administration.

Putin, at a news conference, accused the outgoing administration of trying to undermine Donald Trump by spreading false allegations. And he said the people who are doing it are “worse than prostitutes.”

He’d been asked about an unsubstantiated collection of claims that Trump had engaged in sexual activities with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel.

Putin called those claims “nonsense.” He also said that Trump — who was in Russia for a beauty pageant — had a better choice for female companionship than Moscow prostitutes, although he added that those prostitutes are “the best in the world.”