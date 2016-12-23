Putin says cease-fire across Syria must come next

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says it’s necessary to establish a cease-fire across the entire territory of Syria, to be followed by peace talks.

Putin, speaking at an end-of-year news conference Friday, said that now that Syrian government forces have taken full control of Aleppo, “the next stage should be a cease-fire on the entire territory of Syria and the launch of talks on a political settlement.”

He said the leaders of Turkey and Iran, which have helped broker the withdrawal of the remaining civilians and militants from Aleppo, have agreed that Syria peace talks should be held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana. He added that Syrian President Bashar Assad agrees to that.

Putin says that other regional players, including Saudi Arabia, could help contribute to peace efforts and the United States is welcome to join in.