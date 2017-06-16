Putin hears briefing on report of IS chief death

BEIRUT (AP) — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has chaired a meeting of his security council to discuss the Russian military’s claim that it had killed the Islamic State group’s leader in an airstrike in Syria.

According to Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Friday’s meeting that the strike on Raqqa had killed “over 100 militants, among which there were members of the IS leadership, presumably including (IS leader Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said the information about al-Baghdadi’s death was still “being verified through various channels.” It posted an image of the building in Raqqa that housed the IS leader’s meeting and was destroyed in the strike.

Asked about the military’s claim at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: “I don’t have a 100-percent confirmation of the information.”