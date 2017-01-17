Press Release from Wasco County Emergency Management

PRESS RELEASE

1/16/2017

On 1/16/2017 the Wasco County Emergency Operations Center held a planning meeting for this week’s upcoming weather events. Indications of this event have the potential for flooding in the area along with ice accumulations. Both flooding and icing conditions have the potential to cause wide spread implications to residents, including but not limited to; power outages, residents evacuating homes due to high water levels, property damage, road closures, reduced emergency responses by law enforcement, fire and the emergency medical system.

We want to make sure all Wasco County citizens understand this is a “weather event” and can change at a moment’s notice and everybody should be prepared. We encourage all residents to be prepared for this event by having plenty of food stores, water and other items like medications.

We recommend citizens to help take care of their neighbors by checking on them and helping out whenever possible.

Information will be passed along to citizens using social media, radio stations, The Dalles Chronicle and the Wasco County Emergency Management Hotline. Make sure if you call 911 there is a true emergency, and do not call 911 for general information. The Wasco County Emergency Management Hotline number will be shared through the local media outlets as noted above as events evolve. The hotline number is 541-506-2792 and information will be updated on 1/17/2017 beginning at 8am.