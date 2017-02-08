Portland woman gets 15 years in husband’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the shooting death of her estranged husband in Lake Oswego.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Nancy Westbrook was sentenced Tuesday in the Feb. 4 death of 36-year-old Joshua Westbrook.

She was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea agreement.

Court documents say Westbrook told police she shot her husband while they discussed their marriage at his home. Prosecutors say both were drinking heavily and oxycodone was found in both their systems after the incident.

Lake Oswego officers had responded to the home to a report of a suicide and officers eventually determined the man died as a result of a homicide and say he was shot twice.

Nancy Westbrook apologized in court after reading a rambling statement.