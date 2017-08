The Portland Public Schools Board voted Friday to offer its superintendent gig to Guadalupe Guerrero, deputy superintendent of instruction, innovation and social justice with the San Francisco United School District. The Portland Tribune reports the board announced Guadalupe Guerrero as the next Portland Public Schools superintendent. A classically trained violinist whose wife is a classroom teacher, Guerrero has worked since 2010 for the San Francisco district and its 57,000 students. Guerrero, 47, previously worked for Boston Public Schools, as a teacher, a school principal and as a “cluster leader” helping to coach other principals.

In announcing Guerrero, Julia Brim-Edwards, the chairwoman of the Portland school board, said she believed Portland needed someone who could help prepare students for lives and careers after high school.