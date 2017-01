PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a 45-year-old man tripped and sat on the tracks of the MAX Light Rail for several minutes before he was hit by a MAX train Saturday night.

Police said Jason Robert Beveridge was hit about 10 p.m. Saturday, sustaining traumatic injuries. He was listed in critical condition at a Portland hospital.

Beverage wasn’t at a marked crossing. TriMet spokeswoman Mary Fetsch said he was crossing between stations.