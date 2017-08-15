Polls open in Alabama Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Polls have opened across Alabama as voters cast ballots in party primary elections for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republican Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the post temporarily, is seeking to fight off challengers that include former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Strange and recorded automatic phone calls on his behalf.

Brooks has criticized Strange’s backing by a super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democratic contenders include former U.S. attorney Doug Jones, environmentalist Michael Hansen and Navy veteran Robert Kennedy, Jr.

The primaries will go to a runoff unless a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday.