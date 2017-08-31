Police shoot bank robbery suspect in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bank robbery suspect was shot during a confrontation with police in northeast Portland.

Sgt. Chris Burley of the Portland Police Bureau says it happened Wednesday afternoon as officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle associated with the robbery that happened in neighboring Washington County.

An ambulance took a wounded suspect to the hospital. The extent of the injury was not immediately released. Witnesses told The Oregonian/OregonLive that it appeared a man was shot in the shoulder.

Burley says an officer was treated at the scene for a minor injury.