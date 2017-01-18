Police say Oregon boy, 12, strangled by mother

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was strangled by his mother before being found dead in their Oregon home.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that autopsy results released Monday show that Caden Berry of Keizer was strangled. His 38-year-old mother is charged with aggravated murder in his death, which was discovered Saturday.

The boy’s oldest brother, Colby, killed himself in 2011. He was 12.

Matt Castro of Coquille, father of Berry’s two older brothers, secured custody of his second son last year. In court documents, he said the boys’ mother displayed extreme mood swings and was placing his son in “serious danger.”

Castro says he shared concerns about Berry’s home life with authorities in his county, although Keizer police say they have no record of receiving any reports of abuse in Berry’s household.