Police investigate student stabbing at high school in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say detectives are investigating the stabbing of a student at a high school in Salem.

Salem police said in a news release that a school resource officer returning to North Salem High School Thursday afternoon came upon an injured high school student on the sidewalk.

The boy was taken for treatment for superficial wounds.

Investigators say the boy was stabbed by another high school student. Police say the school and a nearby middle school were placed on lockdown as officers searched for the male suspect.

Police say he had not been taken into custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say they are investigating the incident as possibly gang-related.