Planned power outage Saturday night – Sunday morning

Residents in the Dallesport Murdock area be aware here will be a planned power outage starting at 11 pm Saturday, June 10th and lasting until 8 am on Sunday, June 11th. This outage will be for BPA to perform critical transmission line maintenance to the KPUD Spearfish substation. It will affect all customers in the towns of Dallesport, Murdock, Oak Creek Rd, the Dallesport Industrial Park, the Stacker Butte microwave and communication sites and portions of Hwy 14 including Columbia Hills State Park. The times stated for this planned outage are based on the best information we have available ahead of time, so please be aware that the power could come back on at any time without prior notice.