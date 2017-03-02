Perry nomination for Energy heads to full Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry cleared a Senate hurdle in his bid to become Energy secretary in the Trump administration.

The vote on Thursday was 62-37 to move ahead on the nomination.

At his confirmation hearing, Perry vowed to be an advocate for an agency he once pledged to eliminate and promised to rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry served 14 years at Texas governor. He said he was for “all of the above” on energy production, from oil and gas to renewable sources like wind and solar power, before former President Barack Obama embraced the strategy.