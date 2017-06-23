Pendleton police recover majority of missing Indian regalia

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered American Indian artifacts and regalia that were stolen from a storage shed in Eastern Oregon.

Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts tells the East Oregonian that officers found about two-thirds of the missing items, including many irreplaceable pieces. Most were at a business not far from the shed.

The family that owns the items reported the theft on May 31. They had not been to the shed for weeks, so police don’t know when the theft occurred.

Roberts said news of theft led to many tips, and one of them panned out.