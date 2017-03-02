Paul H.B. Shin – Half Life

Our guest today is a an award-winning journalist for more than 20 years, most recently for ABC News. He previously wrote for the New York Daily News. He was born in South Korea and lived in London during his childhood. He now lives in Brooklyn, New York.

His debut novel, Half-Life is a page-turning thriller involving a North Korean nuclear scientist on a delicate diplomatic mission to the US when his wife disappears with their newborn son. Paralyzed with fear at the repercussions of her decision the scientist Han Choos-soo turns to his colleague Park Jun-Young a man he suspects is an intelligence operative. He soon regrets his decision as Park cuts a swath of mayhem in the name of helping Han. and the chase forces Han to confront the harsh realities of his home country.

To hear our interview with Mr. Shin, click on the grey podcast bar below: