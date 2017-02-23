Park planned to honor Oregon doctor killed in sled crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls hospital has announced plans for a public park to honor a doctor who died last month from injuries suffered in a sledding crash.

Sky Lakes Medical Center plans to develop the park on a gravel lot across from the clinic where Dr. Stephanie Van Dyke served as medical director.

The 39-year-old was critically injured Jan. 7 when she was hit by a pickup while sledding in a neighborhood. She died five days later.

Sky Lakes president Paul Stewart says the park will be a place for exercise, relaxation and an investment in green space, all of which Van Dyke encouraged through her work.

The Herald and News reports that Sky Lakes owns part of the land for the proposed park and will lease the rest from Klamath Falls.