Paris art exhibit locked down during attack

PARIS (AP) — Visitors to an art exhibit of Auguste Rodin’s works in central Paris were confined inside the Grand Palais for an hour after an attacker rammed into a police convoy on the nearby Champs-Elysees.

Victoria Boucher and daughter Chrystel said they’re hoping the Champs-Elysees reopens soon. They came in from the suburb of Cergy-Pontoise for a Paris visit and weren’t afraid to go to the famed avenue.

Chrystel said that “we were better off inside than outside.” But both agreed as the mother said, “unfortunately we now are used to this.”

“The show must go on,” the daughter said in English. “They won’t win.”

The attacker was killed in Monday’s incident.